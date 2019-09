Kerry’s two All-Ireland winning plough men will be welcomed home in style this evening.

Yesterday, Derek O’Driscoll from Ballyheigue won the Junior Conventional Plough Class at the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow.

Daniel Burke from Causeway took the honours in the 2 Furrow Conventional Junior Plough Class.

Eighteen competitors from Kerry took part in this year’s ploughing competitions.

The homecoming celebration will kick off in Causeway from 8.30.