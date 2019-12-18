Home support hours in Kerry 13% behind target

Home support hours in Kerry are almost 13% behind target.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE to Fianna Fáil.

The party’s Spokesperson on Primary Care, Kerry TD John Brassil has slammed the government for the numbers on the waiting list in the county.

The HSE Home Support Service aims to keep older people in their own homes for as long as possible and to support informal carers.

It provides help for everyday tasks including getting in and out of bed, dressing and undressing, and personal care such as showering and shaving.

The HSE had a target to provide 677,000 hours of home support in Kerry this year.

As of the end of October, however, 591,000 hours of home support were being provided, almost 87,000 hours or 13% below its target.

Also, 43 people are waiting to get the Home Support Service in Kerry.

Kerry TD John Brassil has hit out at the government for failing to provide additional home support hours.

He says the HSE has fallen far behind its targets, and there are now 43 people on the waiting list in Kerry, when no one had been waiting in February.