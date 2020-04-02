Home helps being moved from people less dependent

Home helps are being moved from people less dependent on the service to assist in other areas during COVID-19.

They’re being redeployed to nursing and residential care homes to fill staffing gaps caused by coronavirus.

There are fears people more in need might have their service removed; Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has voiced concerns about this.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare say COVID-19 has led to a temporary review of the level of home support service they provide to some people.

This will allow them maintain home help for people most in need of it, and who rely on it the most.

People in a position to cope temporarily without the service will be impacted by the change, and the HSE hopes family members who may not ordinarily be available, can help.

Catherine Cox of Family Carers Ireland explains what constitutes a low dependency level on home support.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare say they’ll be in direct contact with anyone who may have their level of service reduced, and say anyone heavily reliant on home support will not be affected.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, however, is alleging cuts will affect people who have more than low level needs, and he’s already been contacted by concerned constituents that need their home help services retained.