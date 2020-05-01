Home help service restored to people in Kerry and Cork after temporary removal

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says many people have had their home help service resumed after being removed due to COVID-19.

Age Action has claimed that Kerry and Cork have the highest incidence of home helps being withdrawn.

At the start of April it was announced that home helps were being moved from people less dependent on the service, to fill staffing gaps in nursing and residential care homes.

At the time of the announcement Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said COVID-19 had led to a temporary review of the level of home support they provided, allowing them maintain service for people most in need.

They said those in a position to cope temporarily without the service would be impacted, and hoped family members who may not ordinarily be available, could help.

Age Action CEO, Paddy Connolly claims more home helps were removed in Kerry and Cork than in other areas.

In a new statement, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare say the criteria used to assess the priority level and needs of people receiving a home support service was consistent across the country.

They’re working to ensure people urgently in need of the service still receive it.

They’re keeping the situation under constant review, and say there have been many cases where people have been reassessed and have had their home help service re-commenced.

They add that anyone who feels their circumstances have changed should discuss it with their local service manager.