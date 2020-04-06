This is Holy week. Masses and Ceremonies are streamed from many local churches. Visit www.dioceseofkerry.ie to find out more www.dioceseofkerry.ie can keep you connected in these difficult times.
Further 21 people died as result of COVID-19
A further 21 people with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the Republic to 158.The Health Protection Surveillance...
Kerry Gardaí issue crime prevention advice to ensure safety during COVID-19 restrictions
Gardaí have issued crime prevention advice to ensure people throughout Kerry feel safe in their homes during the current COVID-19 restrictions.Duty Sergeant with Tralee...
High Court refuses application for delay in hearing relating to proposed Shannon LNG terminal
The High Court has refused the State's application for a delay in hearing an environmental challenge relating to the proposed Shannon LNG terminal.The legal...
The Heat Doctor – April 3rd, 2020
The Heat Doctor himself, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh was on the line to answer your questions as to how best heat...
How a Listowel Priest Helped Dismantle Apartheid – April 3rd, 2020
Treasa Murphy speaks to Dillon Woods, the son of anti-apartheid activist Donald Woods, whose escape from South Africa was told in the film Cry...
Call from the Dáil – April 3rd, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses the ongoing Seanad election results, the Labour party leadership battle and the latest on government formation as Fianna Fáil and Fine...