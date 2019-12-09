Hollywood stars and British royals impressed by Dingle designer

Two of the creative masterpieces from the 2019 Junk Kouture final were showcased at the Royal Film Premiere in London December 4 – in the presence of Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall . Reigning Junk Kouture champion Maxim O’Sullivan of Phobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in Dingle wore his winning design Cinematic on the red carpet in Leicester Square while fellow 2019 Grand Finalist Freya McDonald of Loreto on the Green, Dublin 2 also showed off her creation Car Couture on the night

A  talented young Kerry fashion designer showcased his work at a recent film premiere in London attended by Prince Charles.

Maxim O’Sullivan, who’s a student of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, wore the design that won him the national Junk Kouture title, at the premiere of the film, 1917.

Maxim used recycled materials for his winning creation, Cinematic, inspired by the Phoenix Cinema in Dingle which is owned by his family.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, also attended the premiere of the film which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Richard Madden.

