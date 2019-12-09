Hollywood stars and British royals impressed by Dingle designer

A talented young Kerry fashion designer showcased his work at a recent film premiere in London attended by Prince Charles.

Maxim O’Sullivan, who’s a student of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, wore the design that won him the national Junk Kouture title, at the premiere of the film, 1917.

Maxim used recycled materials for his winning creation, Cinematic, inspired by the Phoenix Cinema in Dingle which is owned by his family.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, also attended the premiere of the film which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Richard Madden.