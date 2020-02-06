Hollywood star urges MEPs to vote against Shannon LNG

A Hollywood star is urging the European Parliament not to include the Shannon LNG project on a list of projects to receive subsidies.

MEPS are due to vote next week on a priority list of EU energy infrastructure projects including the proposed liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

Environmentalists claim the terminal would use fracked gas from the US.

Mark Ruffalo who plays “The Hulk” held a private meeting with the EU Parliament president during a visit to Brussels to implore MEPs to vote against the project.

Mr Ruffalo has been a long-time anti-fracking campaigner.