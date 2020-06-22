Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo to discuss Shannon LNG at meeting organised by Green Party leader

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo is to address Shannon LNG at a meeting tonight organised by the Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan.

The Oscar-nominated Hulk star will take part in the online seminar which is part of a drive to get Green Party members vote for coalition with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Mark Ruffalo will join Eamon Ryan, the Greens’ deputy leader Catherine Martin and other anti-fracking campaigners to discuss the liquefied natural gas project which was proposed for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

The Programme for Government, agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens who hope to form the new government, states Shannon LNG will be withdrawn from the EU Projects of Common Interest list in 2021.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had previously backed the project, however, the Greens have always been opposed to it on environmental grounds including their assertion that it would involve the use of fracked gas from the United States.

Mark Ruffalo is a prominent anti-fracking campaigner and the meeting will focus on the Programme for Government’s commitment to stop the import of US fracked gas.

This evening’s seminar which begins at 7 o’clock has been organised by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s office, rather than by the Green Party itself, and is aimed at gaining party members’ support for coalition.

Two-thirds of Green Party members’ votes are needed to back joining government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The 7:00PM livestream event will be available here