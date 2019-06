Holders Lixnaw have been paired with Ballyheigue in Round 1 of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.

Kilmoyley are to play Causeway, Ballyduff meet Crotta O’Neills and Abbeydorney face St.Brendan’s.

Round 1 is to be played over the weekend of July 6th and 7th.