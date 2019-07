Dr.Crokes are to open their Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship title defence against Rathmore.

2018 runners-up Dingle will meet Austin Stacks.

Feale Rangers or St.Kierans v Mid Kerry

Legion v Kilcummin

Kenmare District v West Kerry

St.Brendans v East Kerry

South Kerry v Shannon Rangers

Kerins O’Rahillys v Kenmare

Round 1 ties are to be played the weekend of August 25th or September 15th; depending on Kerry’s progress in the All-Ireland Championship.