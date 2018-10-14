Holders Crokes Advance To County Senior Football Championship Final

Dr.Crokes are back in the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Final.

They were made to fight all the way by Kerins O’Rahilly’s but prevailed 2-19 to 2-10 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

There was a blistering start for Kerins O’Rahilly’s who scored from the very first attack from the throw-in. 30 seconds into game, Gavin O’Brien hit the net http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/KORgoal.mp3





Less than two minutes later Tommy Walsh added a point. KOR 1-01 Dr Crokes 0-01. David Moran missed a chance to extend KORs lead to five points but the referee called play back after Moran was fouled while kicking for the score. Jack Savage’s resultant free hit the post and possession was won by Crokes. From the next attack, Ryan O’Carroll’s foul on a Crokes player was deemed to be worthy of a black card, leading to a forced change of personnel in the Tralee side. Daithi Casey’s free found Kieran O’Leary who put Dr Crokes on the scoreboard.

Crokes were given some space in the attack and David Shaw scored their second point after 9 minutes. Jack Savage and Gavin White were both shown the yellow card and from the restart, Dr Crokes broke through some poor KOR marking to give Kieran O’Leary his second and Crokes’ third point. Almost immediately from the restart, David Shaw picked up his second point to level the game and then O’Leary trebled his own tally to give Crokes the lead. KOR 1-01 Dr Crokes 0-05. Tony Brosnan quickly added a sixth for the defending champions. Kerins O’Rahilly’s tied things up again before Micheal Burns restored the lead for Dr Crokes with a point and it was followed by another point from Burns to give Crokes a two-point lead. 0-08 to 1-03.

A free from Jack Savage cut the Crokes lead to a point after 20 minutes. Tony Brosnan extended Dr Crokes’ lead with a close-range free a minute later. Gavin O’Brien nearly scored his second goal but a great save from Shane Murphy denied the Tralee man. Barry John Keane scored a point for KOR from the rebound. Johnny Buckley at the other end, show great skill beating two defenders to add to Dr Crokes total. But Gavin O’Brien found the net at the other end to give KOR the lead again 2-05 to 0-10 http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2kor.mp3

Another free from Jack Savage, kicked from the ground was taken in the air by the Dr Crokes keeper and when the ball went back up the field, Crokes missed the chance to score an equaliser. A few minutes later, Kieran O’Leary did manage to level it with a long range kick from play. Half time: Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-05 Dr Crokes 0-11.

Dr Crokes introduced Colm Cooper for David Shaw during the half-time break but it was Kerins O’Rahilly’s who started the second half the stronger, but an early attack reaped no fruit after a missed chance from John Ferguson. Two minutes later, the Tralee side found the scoreboard to regain the lead. David Moran doubled Kerins O’Rahilly’s lead with a great point from play. A Tony Brosnan free narrowed the gap to a point. Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-07 Dr Crokes 0-12. Ambrose O’Donovan described David Moran as being the conductor of the orchestra for Kerins O’Rahilly’s early in the second half while the Tralee side’s defence was playing well to keep Cooper at bay. However, it wasn’t so easy to keep Tony Brosnan down as he leveled the score after 40 minutes.

A foul on Barry John Keane led to a free for Kerins O’Rahillys and Jack Savage converted the kick to restore their lead. Crokes had a chance to level things again but Johnny Buckley kicked a shot wide. A big shot in the arm for Dr Crokes came in the 44th minute when Jack Savage picked up his second yellow card and Micheal Quirke’s men were reduced to 14 men. Kerry goalkeeper Shane Murphy brought Dr Crokes level with a 45 and the Crokes started to play better following Jack Savage’s dismissal. But in a major turn up for the books, Colm Cooper was shown a black card. Not long after the Gooch’s departure, Shane Murphy made an amazing catch in the air to deny Tommy Walsh from a great scoring opportunity for O’Rahillys. Murphy injured himself in the process and after receiving treatment, he had to be replaced by Johnny O’Leary in goals. David Moran gave O’Rahillys the lead again from the resultant 45. Brian Looney responded for Crokes with a score from play followed almost immediately by another point from Micheal Burns.

Then the key moment of the game came when a short kick-out from O’Rahillys’ goalkeeper, Gary Kissane was intercepted by Jordan Kiely who hit the net for Crokes http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Crokes-1.mp3 KOR 2-09 Dr Crokes 1-16. In the 58th minute, Dr Crokes were reduced to 14 men after Brian Looney received a second yellow card but Tommy Walsh failed to narrow the gap when he missed a free for Kerins O’Rahillys. The insurance point for Dr Crokes was scored by Tony Brosnan in the second minute of stoppage time to give the holders a four point lead and that was followed by another from Johnny Buckley. It was all over for Kerins O’Rahilly’s when Jordan Kiely scored another Crokes goal after play was turned over in the middle of the field.

Crokes must wait another week to discover their opponent in the Final on October 28th.