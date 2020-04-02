The History of Austin Stack Park

Tony O’Keeffe & Willie O’Connor joined us on Terrace Talk to give a history of Austin Stack Park Tralee, from the athletic meets in the late 1800’s to the first games under floodlights in 2001 and plans for the future of the stadium
Gardai attend barricade situation in Kilgarvan
A media blackout was requested by Gardai earlier today in relation to an ongoing incident in Kilgarvan.That blackout has now been lifted.Gardai have confirmed...
Claims Munster Technological University will play leading role in post COVID-19 recovery
The Munster Technological University will play a leading role in the recovery of the region post COVID-19.That's according to a statement from both the...
Donald Trump visit contributed to 20% increase in Kerry garda overtime
The visit of US President Donald Trump contributed to a large increase in the cost of garda overtime in Kerry last year.During 2019, the...
Tralee Soup Kitchen – April 2nd, 2020
Colette Price of Tralee Soup Kitchen joins Deirdre to talk about the services they are offering during the Coronavirus lockdown
Chair Yoga – April 2nd, 2020
For everyone who's stuck indoors at home and not very mobile, Maeve Ferris brings us a little chair yoga you can do at home.
Nutritional Advice – April 2nd, 2020
Nutritional Advice with Anne Darcy discusses what you might call the 'lockdown diet'