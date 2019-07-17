Historical wall in Lohercannon to be demolished as council unveils 100 new housing units for Tralee

More than a hundred new social housing units are to be built in Tralee to help tackle the town’s growing housing list.

The plans were unveiled at the July meeting of the Tralee Municipal District.

However, some councillors voiced their disappointment that a wall in Lohercannon, believed to be one of the oldest in the town, is to be demolished as part of one of the new housing schemes.

Thirty new residential units are to be build at Croogorts in Tralee, with a further 16 new units to be built as part of a two-storey apartment complex in the Hawley Park area.

The biggest housing development unveiled by the council, involves 61 new houses in the Lohercannon area.

The meeting was told that the residents of Lohercannon and Ashgrove had been very positive about this development, with Cllr Toireasa Ferris praising their recognition of the urgent need for more social housing in the town.

However, both Cllr Ferris and Cllr Norma Foley asked if an old stone wall, which is a feature of the Lohercannon area, could be retained within the development.

Council planner Anna Marie Costelloe said this had been explored by consultants, but it was not possible to provide an adequate footpath and cycleway without knocking the wall.

However it’s hoped that some of the old stone would be used on the facade of the new houses.

Cllr Norma Foley said the wall had been built by hand and was a unique part of the historical heritage of the town; she asked senior engineer Tom Sheehy to explore all possible avenues before agreeing to knock it.