Historic day for Kerry Camogie as Kingdom crowned in Premier Junior Final

The Kerry Camogie team has made history today by becoming the first Kerry team to win a title in the Premier Junior Championship Final.

The Kingdom, the majority of whose players hail from the Clanmaurice club in North Kerry, came head to head with Munster rivals, Limerick, only to beat them on a score line of 0-11 to 0-08.

The Player of the Match Award was awarded to Patrice Diggin of Clanmaurice while Laura Collins was the team’s captain for the occasion.

It’s the first time a Kerry team has claimed gold at this level along with the Kathleen Mills Cup.

Kerry Manager, Ian Brick, says the women earned their just reward.