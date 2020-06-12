Historian warns Kerry needs to prepare for centenary of the Civil War

A Kerry historian is warning that this county needs to prepare as we approach the centenary of the Civil War of 1922 and 23.

Dr Mary McAuliffe, who lectures in gender studies at UCD, says this is underlined by the global debate around statues commemorating historic figures, and the controversy surrounding plans to commemorate the RIC, which were later cancelled.

The fallout from the Civil War was particularly bitter in Kerry, and Duagh-born Dr McAuliffe has cited how in recent years a memorial in Knocknagoshel to murdered Free State officers has been vandalised.