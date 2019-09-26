Hiring local workers for water meters installation in Kerry resulted in few protests

The hiring of local workers for the installation of domestic water meters in Kerry resulted in few protests.

This is revealed in a new book by Political Editor with the Sunday Business Post Michael Brennan; In Deep Water tells the story of the creation of Irish Water and the collapse of water charges.

In researching it, Michael Brennan says an Irish Water official revealed that contractor J. Murphy & Sons., who was the main contractor to Irish Water for the metering programme in Kerry and Cork, hired Kerry based staff while working in the county.

Irish Water believe this led to a lack of protests around meter installation in the county.