HIQA suspends all routine inspections of Kerry nursing and care facilities

HIQA has suspended all routine inspections of Kerry nursing and care facilities.

The Health Information and Quality Authority regularly inspects properties around the county, to ensure correct governance, management and patient care practices are in place.

HIQA says to minimise the spread of infection and maintain the safety of vulnerable residents and care staff during the outbreak, it has suspended all routine inspections until further notice.

The decision was also taken to reduce the pressure on health and social care services.

However, HIQA continues to monitor centres closely through regular contact.

It adds that should a risk be identified, it will undertake an inspection to ensure the safety of residents.

In such a situation, inspectors will adhere to public health advice and take the necessary precautions during any inspection.