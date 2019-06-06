HIQA reports says residents’ lives greatly enhanced by caring attitude of Tralee nursing home staff

A HIQA report says residents’ lives were greatly enhanced by the caring attitude of staff in a Tralee nursing home.

The unannounced inspection of the Cuil Didin Nursing Home at Skahanagh, Tralee, was carried out over two days in March of this year.

Health Information and Quality Authority inspectors examined six areas of the 64-resident nursing home and found all compliant.





The inspectors stated the atmosphere in the centre was home-like, comfortable and in keeping with the overall needs of the residents.

There were a number of communal rooms available where residents could spend time socialising and interacting during the day.

The inspectors found that staff knew the residents’ life stories, their preferences and their preferred activity.

Independence was promoted for residents and there was a relaxed, unhurried approach to life in the Cuil Didin Nursing Home.