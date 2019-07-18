HIQA report says care not consistently safe in Kerry home for people with disabilities

A report by HIQA, the health watchdog, has found care for residents at a home for people with disabilities was not consistently safe.

The report follows an unannounced inspection of the Kerry Parents and Friends Association’s residential service in Rathmore on the 8th and 9th of April this year.

HIQA inspected 17 areas over the two-day period, with 5 declared non-compliant with regulations.

The report found that the governance and management didn’t consistently ensure safe, evidence based and effectively monitored care for residents.

The inspectors also found faults in risk management, positive behavioural support, individual assessment and personal plan.

Furthermore, in the area of fire precaution, the provider didn’t demonstrate adequate arrangements for evacuating all residents.

The inspectors met with 14 of the 15 residents of the service throughout the two days.

Despite these issues, the inspectors reported that the residents had good engagement with staff and were at ease and well-informed.

In response, the provider has said a new committee will establish guidelines for staff actions post-incident, while a senior manager will review incidents.

It says a full review of all plans will be completed, while one restrictive practice has been removed and a fire trainer has completed a site visit and compiled a report.