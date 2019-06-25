HIQA report on Kerry Tusla shows good assessment of children’s needs

A HIQA report on Tusla services in Kerry has found evidence of good assessment of children’s needs.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out inspections of Tusla South region services in Kerry and Waterford Wexford for the report.

Tusla social work services are provided for Kerry from Tralee and Killarney.

As of the 25th of February, the Kerry service area had nine children placed in residential care, seven of whom were in privately provided residential centres, and two in statutory centres.

Of the 31 case records reviewed in the Kerry and Waterford Wexford service areas, inspectors found that each child had a secure case record with the relevant documentation required by regulations.

All children had an allocated social worker, care plans were up to date and of good quality, and reviews were taking place in accordance with regulations.

In Kerry, there was evidence of good assessment of children’s needs and additional services were provided when required, including mental health, psychiatry and physiotherapy.

Inspectors found that all nine children placed in residential care by the Kerry service area were visited by their allocated social worker in compliance with the regulations.