A HIQA report has criticized the handling of used bedpans in a Kerry nursing home.

An unannounced inspection of the Tralee Community Nursing Unit on Killerisk Road examined the premises in 22 categories, 14 of which were deemed to be non-compliant.

The inspection took place in February of this year.





There were 42 residents in the unit at the time of inspection.

Among the issues noted were that records were not maintained in line with best practice; some rooms were either unlocked or the locks were broken, thus enabling unauthorised access to items such as clinical waste and chemicals; and one resident was left exposed in bed while a staff member went to get equipment.

There were also long delays noted when answering call bells in the morning.

The report also noted that staff were observed carrying uncovered, used urinals through the unit to the sluice room, and some were not wearing protective gloves.

While some good hand hygiene was observed, all staff did not complete hand hygiene in line with guidelines.

A sample of care plans reviewed showed there appeared to be very little understanding of spirituality and end of life care, and the importance of seeking peoples’ wishes.

In response, the Tralee Community Nursing Unit has convened a quality improvement group, all staff have been asked to complete infection prevention training and have been reminded of quality housekeeping standards of practice.

Management will also undertake unscheduled walkarounds on a daily basis to address the noted issues.

The provider was due to have all concerns addressed by now.