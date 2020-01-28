HIQA publishes favourable inspection reports on two Kerry nursing homes

HIQA has published favourable inspection reports on two Kerry nursing homes.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out inspections at Killarney Nursing Home and Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee in October and November last year.

An unannounced inspection was carried out at Killarney Nursing Home on Rock Road, Killarney on October 8th last.

The facility is run by Mowlam Healthcare and had 54 residents at the time of inspection.

HIQA said overall care was provided to a good standard but some improvements were required in governance and management, but noted this was possibly attributable to the sudden absence of the previous person in charge.

An announced inspection was carried out at Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee on November 18th last.

There were 66 residents at the facility, which is run by the Dominican Sisters.

HIQA found it to be compliant and substantially compliant in all areas of regulations, and residents gave very positive feedback.