HIQA published reports on three Kerry nursing homes

The Health Information and Quality Authority has published three inspection reports compiled on three Kerry nursing homes.

The inspections took place earlier this year.

An unannounced inspection focused on the care of residents with dementia occurred at Kenmare Nursing Home – “Tir na nOg” at Killaha East on April 9th and 10th.

Inspectors found the majority of areas were compliant or substantially compliant.

However, major non-compliance was found in terms of fire safety procedures including fire doors, the fire alarm system and emergency lighting.

An urgent action plan was issued to the provider, which has taken steps to address the areas highlighted.

HIQA also published details of an announced inspection at St Joseph’s Nursing Home in Kenmare on April 29th and 30th; the centre was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in the majority of areas.

The centre was found to be non-compliant in relation to staff records as one member was seen to have worked there for a week before receiving Garda vetting clearance.

Inspectors carried out an unannounced inspection on March 14th and 15th at Caherciveen Community Hospital.

Issues of non-compliance arose in relation to storage space for residents’ possessions, inadequate communal, outdoor and dining spaces.

A new extension at the centre is due to be completed by the end of 2020 which will provide more space and reduce the number of residents in multi-occupancy rooms.

A commitment was also given to ensure regular servicing of emergency lights and fire alarms.