HIQA inspection shows there were fire protection deficiencies in Kerry nursing home

A HIQA inspection has shown there were fire protection deficiencies in a Kerry nursing home.

The report outlines the findings of an unannounced inspection of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home at Skehenerin, Listowel in April by Health Information and Quality Authority inspectors.

HIQA said the purpose of the latest inspection was to assess fire safety in the centre, with a focus on recommendations made in previous inspections.

This was an unannounced visit to the 44-resident nursing home by a specialist inspector in Estates and Fire Safety.

Overall, this was the fourth inspection completed in the nursing home since April 2017.

The inspector said the provider had made progress in relation to fire safety, however a number of risks remained outstanding.

Adequate arrangements for containing a fire were not provided in the east and west wing of the first floor, a ceiling with multiple penetrations compromised the integrity of the fire resistance and combustible materials were stored along escape routes.

It is also noted that on-going construction work did have an impact on the means of escape from the building.

However, the report said staff were knowledgeable on the procedure to follow in the event of a fire and all confirmed they had attended fire safety training.

In response to the report, Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home said it’d carry out remedial works to address the issues, with a due date of 27th May last.