HIQA inspection reiterates Killarney Community Hospital not fit for purpose

A HIQA inspection of Killarney Community Hospital has reiterated the premises is not fit for purpose, and doesn’t conform with government regulations.

The short notice inspection of the Fuschia, Hawthorn and Heather wards at St Margaret’s Road, Killarney was carried out on June 3rd to monitor compliance with regulations.

It was found not to be compliant in seven areas – governance and management , notification of incidents, personal possessions, premises, infection control, managing challenging behaviour, and residents’ rights.

The centre is registered for 98 residents, but on the day of inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority there were 78 people living there.

Overall, this inspection found management at Killarney Community Hospital demonstrated good leadership, and a commitment to ongoing quality improvement.

As identified in previous inspections, the premises was deemed unfit for purpose, and not conforming with regulations; HIQA said the design and layout is institutional.

Inspectors found in some instances five residents occupied a six bedded room, but the extra bed wasn’t removed to give residents more space.

They said due to the close proximity of some beds, residents didn’t have the option to social distance by two metres, increasing their risk of transmitting infection.

The report states further actions are required by the registered provider, the Health Service Executive.

HIQA’s Chief Inspector had placed a restrictive condition on the registration of Killarney Community Hospital, that the physical environment must be reconfigured.

Plans for a new 130-bed centre were submitted, and a commitment given that work will be complete by December 2021 – management say this will address the repeated regulatory non-compliance.

They add social distancing guidelines are being implemented, all six-bedded rooms were measured to ensure there was 6 feet (1.8 metres) between beds, and beds not in use were removed.