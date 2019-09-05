HIQA highlights inadequate fire safety systems in Kerry residential care facility

HIQA has highlighted inadequate fire safety systems in a Kerry residential care facility.

The Health Information and Quality Authority conducted an unannounced inspection in Area 1 of St John of God Kerry Services in Beaufort in May of this year.

Of the 20 areas examined, nine were found to be non-compliant with regulations.

St. John of God Kerry Services provides residential full-time care to 28 male and female adults, which have a range of intellectual disabilities with complex medical care needs.

The HIQA inspectors visited the 28-resident centre on the 14th May and examined the Area 1 unit.

They say the registered provider did not ensure that the number, qualifications and skill mix of staff was appropriate to the needs of the residents.

The person in charge did not ensure staff had access to appropriate training, including refresher training.

The inspectors also say the provider did not ensure effective fire and safety management systems were in place, and some residents’ dignity was not respected.

However, the report says it was evident staff had a very good understanding of residents’ needs and there was a positive and warm engagement between staff and residents.

In response, the provider – St John of God Community Services Company Limited – says a recruitment drive will continue to be implemented to fill existing gaps in the compliment.

An additional vehicle will also be purchased and adapted for the centre to further increase the implementation of resident’s goals to access the community.