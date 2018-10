Hip and knee surgeries are to start again in University Hospital Kerry next week.

General manager Fearghal Grimes said the development follows extensive consultations and very significant work from everybody in the hospital.

Mr Grimes apologised to patients who had been waiting for long periods and said they would be contacted directly by the hospital.





The announcement has been welcomed by Minister of State Brendan Griffin and Kerry TDs Martin Ferris, John Brassil and Danny Healy-Rae.