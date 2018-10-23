Hip and knee replacement operations still haven’t resumed at UHK

It’s believed hip and knee replacement operations still haven’t resumed at University Hospital Kerry.

They stopped during the summer, and were due to begin again a number of times, including last week.

Meanwhile the Health Minister is to meet Kerry Oireachtas members, UHK management, and senior HSE officials to discuss the future of the Tralee hospital.





University Hospital Kerry management said hip and knee replacement operations would start again last Wednesday, but Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae and Sinn Féin Councillor Toireasa Ferris both believe this deadline wasn’t met.

Radio Kerry News has made several queries since last week about the status of operations, but the HSE has failed to respond to them.

Cllr Ferris also says she can’t get answers from hospital management or the Minister, and claims that while public patients wait for hip and knee replacements at UHK, private patients are having the procedures carried out there.

Deputy Healy-Rae says Minister for Health Simon Harris has agreed to meet all Kerry Oireachtas members, management of UHK, and senior HSE officials in the South/South West Hospital Group to discuss the future of University Hospital Kerry.

He’s also confirmed that hospital management has sought a briefing session with Oireachtas members on the 12th of November.