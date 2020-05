On Sunday November 12th 2000 An Ghaeltacht and Glenflesk contested the Final of the FEXCO Millennium Cup.

The decider took place at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Here’s the best of the action, called by Ger O’Connor and Willie Maher

1st half https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1editedMillCupFinal.mp3