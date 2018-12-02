Highest trolley numbers for University Hospital Kerry

The highest number of patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry during the month of November has been recorded by the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

The union says last month was the worst November on record since it started recording figures in 2006.

280 people spent time on trolleys waiting for beds at UHK last month.





This represents a 566 per cent increase on the numbers waiting on trolleys in November 2006 – twelve years ago, the number stood at 42 for that month.

In November last year, the numbers waiting for beds at UHK stood at 263.