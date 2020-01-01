Highest recorded temperature in Kerry for 2019 was 28 degrees Celsius

There was a difference of some 30 degrees between the highest and lowest temperatures recorded in Kerry last year.

According to Met Éireann weather summaries from January to November, the highest temperature in the county for 2019 was recorded on the 27th of June when the mercury hit 28 degrees Celsius.

This reading was taken at Valentia Observatory.

Ardfert had the distinction of recording the coldest day in the county, according to the weather service; on the 2nd February, temperatures dropped to minus 3.4 degrees at Liscahane.