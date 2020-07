No new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported this evening; however, 36 new cases nationally have been confirmed.

This is the highest number of new cases in the country since the middle of last month.

As of midnight Monday July 20th, there was a total of 1,753 deaths that were related to the virus.

25,802 confirmed cases have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There’s been no change in the number of cases reported in Kerry – the figure remains at 316.