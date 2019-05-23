Higher Education Authority hasn’t appointed inspector to IT Tralee

The Higher Education Authority says it has not appointed an inspector to IT Tralee.

The institute acknowledged its operational deficit this year will be €2million; this is down from €2.5million in the 2016/2017 academic year.

IT Tralee says it has been vocal on the inadequacy of funding for the third level sector for a number of years; the current grant from the Higher Education Authority to the institute has reduced by €4million since 2011.





It continues to work with the Department of Education and the HEA and its auditors in relation to its finances.

The HEA says it continues to monitor this situation and support IT Tralee as it seeks to stabilise its finances.

This includes providing additional financial expertise, cashflow support and the consideration of additional funding to the institute.

