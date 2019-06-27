High temperature warning kicks in for Kerry

A yellow weather warning has just come into effect for Kerry and other parts of the west and south.

Temperatures are expected to hit as high as 28 degrees with people being reminded to take care in the sun and while swimming.

Ireland is experiencing hotter than average temperatures today with temperatures hitting 28 degrees in some parts.

A yellow high temperature warning has come into effect in Kerry, as well as Galway, Mayo, Cork and limerick and will be in place until 7 this evening.

Met Eireann says the solar UV is very high and people are being advised to wear a strong SPF and to stay out of the direct sunlight.