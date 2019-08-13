High take-up of treatment benefits by self-employed Kerry people

There has been a high take-up of treatment benefits by self-employed people in Kerry, according to new figures.

14,183 claims under the Treatment Benefit Scheme have been approved for self-employed people in the county.

Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says this shows these reforms are having a real impact on people’s lives.

He says it is essential that enterprise is supported and encouraged at every available opportunity, adding that small and medium enterprises are the life-blood of our economy, by creating local employment and operating at the heart of their communities.