High number of HAP tenancies in Kerry

Kerry has a high number of Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) tenancies.

It’s a form of social housing support for people with a long-term housing need.

It’s administered by local authorities who pay landlords directly, while tenants pay a weekly contribution to the council based on their ability to pay.

Figures from the Department of Housing show there were 566 HAP tenancies in Kerry at the end of 2018, 89 had transferred from Rent Supplement, while 477 were new.

Kerry ranks 12th out of 32 housing authorities in the country in terms of the number of HAP tenancies.