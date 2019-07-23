High number of complaints for Tralee to Limerick and Athlone Bus Eireann service

The Bus Eireann service which connects Tralee to Limerick and Athlone features among the highest number of complaints by customers.

The figures were compiled by the National Transport Authority, and show the 72 service which connects Tralee to both areas received 279 complaints in quarter 1 of 2018.

They also show that Bus Eireann services which connect to Dublin had some of the highest number of complaints.

Services from Wicklow, Cavan and Mullingar were among the most complained about, according to the figures.