The High Court has heard a house still hasn’t been bought for Emma Mhic Mhathuna’s five children.

The 37 year old, who lived in Baile na nGall in West Kerry, died from cancer over a week ago.

She had settled her case for 7.5 million euro after her cervical smear tests were misread.





The High Court heard it had been Ms Mhic Mhathuna’s wish that a house be bought in the name of her children.

The case has now been adjourned until next week for an update.