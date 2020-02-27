High Court ruling on east Kerry windfarm development won’t be appealed

A group that brought a successful High Court against a wind farm development say the ruling will not be appealed.

Silverbirch Renewables Limited had sought permission for 14 turbines across seven townlands in the Gneeveguilla and Ballydesmond area.

Kerry County Council refused planning permission for the proposed windfarm.

This was appealed by the company to An Bord Pleanala, which granted permission, subject to a number of conditions, including a reduction to 12 turbines.

The Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness Group sought and was successful in a judicial review; the group says this will not be appealed and the case will be returned to An Bord Pleanala.

The group also says it has been awarded costs.