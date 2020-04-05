High Court refuses application for delay in hearing relating to proposed Shannon LNG terminal

The High Court has refused the State’s application for a delay in hearing an environmental challenge relating to the proposed Shannon LNG terminal.

The legal challenge relates to the inclusion of the planned liquified natural gas terminal on the EU Projects of Common Interests (PCI) list.

This list gives projects access to funding and more streamlined planning.

Friends of the Irish Environment brought the challenge; the group alleges both Ireland and the EU failed to do the required independent sustainability/climate and cost-benefit analysis prior to legislation allowing the project to be included on the list.

The State requested the hearing be set back from June to October, stating its team is working on COVID-19 potential implications to Ireland’s supply of natural gas and electricity security; Justice Garrett Simons rejected this argument.

Friends of the Irish Environment welcomed the decision.