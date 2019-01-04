High Court case due for January may have major impact on Shannon LNG plans

A High Court case, which is due to be heard at the end of January, may have a significant impact on plans for a liquefied natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

Friends of the Irish Environment have taken legal action against a decision to extend planning to the proposed development on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

Last July, An Bórd Pleanála granted a five-year extension to planning permission for the proposed 500 million euro terminal.





Friends of the Irish Environment were successful in their application for an injunction delaying the planning extension granted to Shannon LNG ahead of a full hearing; the case is listed for hearing in the High Court from January 29th, subject to a judge being available.

Last August, it was announced that US-based company New Fortress Energy, which says its mission is to accelerate the transition to clean and renewable energy, had entered an agreement to progress the project.

If Shannon LNG goes ahead, the project would support 400 construction jobs and 100 positions when operational, it’s anticipated the facility would begin operations by the end of 2020.

The project was granted planning permission in 2008 but has been beset by delays. Its supporters say it would help revitalise the economy of North Kerry but environmentalists have expressed concerns; the Green Party, says investment in smart technology would have greater long-term benefits to Kerry, rather than, it says, ‘clogging up the Shannon Estuary with tanker after tanker of liquid gas.’