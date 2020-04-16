Hero’s homecoming for 96-year-old Moyvane woman who overcame COVID-19

A 96-year-old woman has received a hero’s welcome back to Moyvane after overcoming COVID-19.

Betty Moody spent two weeks in University Hospital Kerry and also spent time in Kenmare District Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Ms Moody, who is originally from the UK but is now living in Moyvane, also survived The Blitz during the Second World War.

She says she was determined to overcome this illness and return home.

Ms Moody’s neighbours lined the road, clapping and cheering to celebrate her homecoming.

Betty describes what it was like to arrive back to her home after beating coronavirus:

Frances Leahy has been friends with Betty for twenty years.

She says she was extremely worried about Ms Moody following her diagnosis with coronavirus.

Ms Leahy organised the special homecoming for her friend, and says Betty’s return is uplifting for the whole parish: