Heroin worth around €3,000 has been seized in Castleisland.

Shortly after 9.30 last night, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a car in Knockananlig.

Following a search of the car Gardaí discovered suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €3,000.





Two men aged in their late teens and early twenties were arrested at the scene and brought to Tralee Garda Station where they are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act (1984).