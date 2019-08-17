Heritage Weeks begins today

A number of events are taking place throughout Kerry to mark National Heritage Week.

Beginning today, Heritage Week is a celebration of Ireland’s built, natural and cultural heritage.

The event aims to generate awareness and appreciation of many resources throughout the county.

The Office of Public Works is hosting a number of free events on their sites across Kerry.

Guided tours of Ardfert Cathedral will take place on August 25th from 10am to 5pm, and on the same day, there will also be free tours of Ardfert’s Hidden Gem from 3 until 4.15pm.

A geology exhibition exploring the stone of the cathedral begins today and continues all week from 10am to 6pm.

There will be free guided tours at Ross Castle on Sunday, August 25th, from 10am to 4.45pm, while there will be the option to experience falconry at Ross Castle tomorrow and on Sunday 25th.

There will also be free guided tours of Derrynane House tomorrow week.

For more information, check out www.heritage.ie.