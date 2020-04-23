Herd incidence of TB in Kerry well below national average

The incidence of TB in cattle herds in Kerry is well below the national average.

According to the latest bovine tuberculosis statistics from the Department of Agriculture, the national herd incidence on March 29th for the year to date stood at 3.26%.

That’s up from 2.6% in 2019.

Between January 1st and March 29th, 1,390 out of 6,489 herds in Kerry were tested.

261 reactor animals were identified and 32 herds have been restricted in the county in the first quarter of the year.

There is a herd incidence of 2.3% in Kerry compared to 6.3% in East Wicklow.

Waterford recorded the lowest herd incidence at 1.2%