Henry Shefflin – “Joe McDonagh Cup Vital For The Development Of Hurling”

Henry Shefflin says the Limerick senior side will be there or thereabouts in the race for Liam in the coming years.

The 11-time all star says he sees Limerick winning more All-Irelands in the coming years, however, he’s unsure if their dominance will be as strong as his previous Kilkenny team or the current Dublin football team.

Henry Shefflin spoke to Terrace Talk this evening about a number of topics, including how to grow the game counties competing outside the Liam McCarthy, his move from player to manager and if he hopes to follow in Brian Cody’s footsteps in the coming years.

We began the conversation talking about 2020 All Ireland Champions Limerick.