reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 7 to 8.30pm. Private Cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to KSPCA, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home. Tralee.
Latest News
Kerry woman refused follow up tests by CervicalCheck calls on Health Minister to intervene
A Kenmare woman has appealed to the Health Minister to intervene, after she was refused follow up tests by CervicalCheck because she paid privately...
Stop-and-go system in place near Tralee following crash
A stop-and-go system remains in place on the Tralee-Abbeydorney road. Gardaí put the stop-and-go system in place following a crash at Drumcunning, around two-and-a-half miles...
Assault and harassment the most complaints from Kerry victims
Assault or harassment are the most common reasons Kerry people contact the Crime Victims Helpline.Figures contained in the organisation's annual report for 2018 show...
Kerry Irish language activist says new Irish language exemptions in schools are of concern
A Kerry Irish language activist says changes to the way schools grant Irish exemptions to students are of concern.The Department of Education announced that...
24 applications received for national home relocation scheme
24 applications for a national home relocation scheme have been received by the Office of Public Works.The once-off Voluntary Homeowners Relocation Scheme is for...
Latest Sports
County Senior Hurling Semi-Finals Confirmed For Saturday
The Garveys Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals have been confirmed for Saturday.St Brendans versus Causeway will throw-in at 4 o’clock, with Lixnaw...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Kerry are set to appeal Stephen O'Brien's suspension - which would rule him out of the All-Ireland football final against Dublin on September 1st.The...
Munster Final Defeat For Castlegregory
Spanish Point used experience and home advantage to retain the Munster Country Clubs Cup on their home course. Early wins from Niall Heaney...