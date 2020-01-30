Reposing at O’Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree tomorrow Friday (Jan 31st) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Online quizzes – how companies gauge your political preferences
With the general election coming up, you can imagine that the candidates and parties would like to know what political leanings the people of...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
TENNISNovak Djokovic is through to the final of the Australian Open tennis.The defending champion staged a first set comeback from 4-1 and 40-love...
Kerry Community Games Indoor Soccer This Weekend
Indoor soccer is this weekend's activity in the Kerry Community Games and with a preview of Saturday's action, here's Nelius Collins.
Countdown To Kerry Airport Kerry Basketball Cup Finals Continues
Padraig Harnett continues the build-up to this weekend's action in the Kerry Airport Cup Finals in Tralee.
Changes In Personnel Expected In Kerry Ladies Team To Play Wexford
There will be some changes in personnel on the Kerry Ladies team for Sunday's second round of the Lidl National Football League against Wexford.The...
