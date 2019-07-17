Helena O’Keeffe (née Shine), Asdee West, Listowel and formerly of Direen, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Rosary this evening (Wed July 16th) at her residence in Asdee West from 7.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Thursday from 6.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11.00 a.m, with burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery, Beale, Ballybunion. Donations ,if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit,University Hospital Kerry, or care of Lyons’ Funeral Home.