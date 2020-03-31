Helen Williamson née Kenny, 3 Kilmacabea, Leap, Co. Cork and late of Glenderry, Ballyheigue.

Due to HSE restrictions a private family Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Leap on Wednesday at 12.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. A private family requiem mass will take place on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church at 12pm followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue. A Memorial Mass will take place for Helen in Leap and Ballyheigue at a later date. No flowers by request donations if desired to Cancer West Cork Branch.